CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY22 guidance at $3.60-3.85 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CONMED by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CONMED by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

