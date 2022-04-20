Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

