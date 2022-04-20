Contrasting Vy Global Growth (VYGG) and The Competition

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s competitors have a beta of -0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.13 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -17.14

Vy Global Growth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vy Global Growth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 172 677 953 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.40%. Given Vy Global Growth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Summary

Vy Global Growth competitors beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

