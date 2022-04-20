Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock has a market cap of C$790.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,601 shares of company stock worth $2,020,696.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

