Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 5,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

