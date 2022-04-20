Critical Analysis: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) and Its Peers

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 263 672 670 26 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 780.38%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 96.19%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.95 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.34 million -7.73

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.06% -256.89% -16.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

