Critical Comparison: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) versus United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $30.40 billion 0.27 $40.70 million $0.25 208.32 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.10 $149.00 million $3.82 11.64

United Natural Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performance Food Group. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Performance Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.09% 9.61% 2.58% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

Summary

Performance Food Group beats United Natural Foods on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, theaters, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, and college book stores, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. The company markets and distributes approximately 250,000 food and food-related products from 107 distribution centers to approximately 250,000 customer locations. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

