Critical Contrast: Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ontrak alerts:

This table compares Ontrak and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $84.13 million 0.37 -$37.14 million ($2.43) -0.67 Marpai $14.23 million 2.11 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -44.15% -47.31% -20.17% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ontrak and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 1 1 1 0 2.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 383.13%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Marpai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.