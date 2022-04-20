Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 297 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $186.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.