Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

