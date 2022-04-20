Cwm LLC Invests $68,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

CMS stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

