Cwm LLC Invests $68,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

