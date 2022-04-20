Cwm LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

