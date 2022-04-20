Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 657 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 56,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.10.

Shares of THO opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.