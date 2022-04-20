Cwm LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

