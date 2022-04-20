Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.53. 30,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 12,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
