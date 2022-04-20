DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

