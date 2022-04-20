Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.04

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $36.39. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 169,213 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

