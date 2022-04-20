Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

