Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.