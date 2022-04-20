Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

