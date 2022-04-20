Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Financial Contrast

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Navient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Navient $3.45 billion 0.78 $717.00 million $4.02 4.39

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21% Navient 20.76% 20.46% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dune Acquisition and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 1 6 3 0 2.20

Navient has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navient beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as asset recovery services on FFELP loans owned by other institutions. It also owns, originates, acquires, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments; and corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

