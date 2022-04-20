Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

DEA opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

