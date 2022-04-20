EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$6.74. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 13,880 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.02 million and a P/E ratio of -95.71.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

