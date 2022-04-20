Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

