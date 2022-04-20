Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,495 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.73.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)
