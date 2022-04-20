Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,495 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

