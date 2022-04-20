Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energizer were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Energizer by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

