Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

