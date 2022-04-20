Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equinix stock opened at $754.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $718.05 and its 200 day moving average is $760.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

