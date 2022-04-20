Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Down 4.1%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 2,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

ERMAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

