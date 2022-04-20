Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head-To-Head Review

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everest Re Group and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 1.21 $1.38 billion $34.53 8.43 NI $323.97 million 1.08 $8.42 million $0.40 41.13

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.62% 11.48% 3.21% NI 2.60% 2.41% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Everest Re Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than NI.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats NI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About NI (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

