Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 66 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

