Financial Contrast: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunrun and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.17 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -61.25 EnerSys $2.98 billion 0.98 $143.37 million $3.46 20.48

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% EnerSys 4.58% 12.75% 5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats Sunrun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

