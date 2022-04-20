Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Financial Institutions (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.