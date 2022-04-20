Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Trading Up 0.1%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 62,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 269,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,814,263 shares of company stock valued at $37,576,406 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

