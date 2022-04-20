Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Trading Up 0.1%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 62,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 269,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.
In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,814,263 shares of company stock valued at $37,576,406 in the last quarter.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCV)
Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
