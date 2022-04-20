First Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

