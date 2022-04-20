First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.90

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $15.55. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 47,583 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
