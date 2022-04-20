FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.01

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.51). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 115.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 782,195 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.01. The stock has a market cap of £869.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

