Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 320,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 143.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.