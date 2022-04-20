Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.