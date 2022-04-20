Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Street Properties worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

