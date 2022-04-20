FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 2,078 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

