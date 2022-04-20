FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Up 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.07. 121,667 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $2,134,000.

