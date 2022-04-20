Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.080-$2.100 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.