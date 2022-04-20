Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 8,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 70,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,845,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

