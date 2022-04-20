Goodman Financial Corp Invests $212,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $53,242,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

