Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,910 shares of company stock valued at $135,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

