Head to Head Analysis: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $99.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 58.05% 0.95% 0.20% Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98%

Risk & Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 2.26 $33.92 million $1.80 7.06 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.76 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -30.49

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

