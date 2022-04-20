Head-To-Head Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.64 $13.62 million $4.47 7.77 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.86 $5.36 million $1.50 14.33

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.38% N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.90% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

