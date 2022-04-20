Head-To-Head Review: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.82 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.25 The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 0.50 $398.00 million ($0.60) -46.02

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paramount Global and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Global presently has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.25%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% The Liberty Braves Group -1.94% -0.06% -0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

